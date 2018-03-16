Job News

Avakin life developer Lockwood Publishing opens new studio in Newcastle

By , Staff Writer

Avakin Life developer Lockwood Publishing has expanded its operations with the opening of a third studio in Newcastle.

The new office is headed up by Ubisoft alumni Joe Stevens and will be tasked with working on a new avatar creator for free-to-play mobile app Avakin Life.

The role-playing game was first released back in 2013 on iOS and Android and has since passed the 3.5 million mark for monthly active users.

Avakin life is a social app where players can meet up and chat, dress up their avatars and decorate their apartments and travel to an array of locations.

Big plans

Studio director Stevens is joined at the studio by six other staff who have all previously worked with him at Ubisoft.

"My background and that of the team is heavily focused on 3D graphics and engine programming within the games industry," said Stevens.

"Being given the opportunity to deliver a next generation avatar system to a large mobile game, is a hugely exciting challenge.

"It's always great if you are given the opportunity to keep or bring the band back together. We want to push the limits of 3D experiences on mobile devices and take the avatar experience in Avakin Life to the next level."


