Outplay recruits King's Luis De La Camara for global marketing role

Dundee-based mobile games developer Outplay has bolstered its ranks by adding former King Global customer relationship management Luis De La Camara as vice president of global marketing.

As part of the role he will be tasked with identifying a product’s essential USPs, evaluating user acquisition and driving creativity in marketing art.

De La Camara will also be responsible for delivering efficient customer support with the aim to bring Outplay to a broader, global audience.

De Le Camara also comes with 10 years of industry experience. Most recently he directed a team at King working Candy Crush Saga and was responsible for the game’s product marketing, CRM and social media management.

Outplayed, son

“Traditionally marketing is seen as an effort that lies at the end of the development process of a product, but to me marketing should be an integral part of the product’s design, especially in the games-as-a-service business,” said De La Camara.

“Understanding your customer, designing optimal experiences, and creating products they fall in love with, should be the focus of any business.”

Outplay CEO Douglas Hare added: “We’re incredibly happy to have Luis join the Outplay family. I’m looking forward to having his experience, talent, and leadership help propel us to our next level of growth and success.”

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.