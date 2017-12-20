AR developer Reality Gaming Group partners with eSports app Gizer to bring tournaments to Reality Clash

Mobile AR developer Reality Gaming Group has partnered with eSports app Gizer to bring competitive tournaments to its upcoming game Reality Clash.

The partnership means that Reality Clash players can create and participate in tournaments, win prizes, chat with others and use an in-game marketplace. Player identities will also be held on a blockchain.

Reality Clash uses a combination of location-based gaming and augmented reality to create a competitive shooter set in the real world. Players must hunt down and fight others using real-world locations.

Just like real life

"We are excited to leverage Gizer to assist in building our fun, competitive community. With their cutting-edge platform we can offer Reality Clash players competitive tournaments for prizes and sponsorship," said Reality Gaming Group Co-Founder Morten Rongaard.

"Gizer offers a social element, a marketplace element, and a profile identity on the blockchain. We look forward to working with the Gizer team, rolling out group tournaments and bringing AR content to their community."

Reality Gaming Group previously raised $3.5 million from an initial coin offering for Reality Clash. The game is due to launch sometime in Q3 2018.