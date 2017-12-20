News

Disruptor Beam and Tilting Point form strategic partnership on UA campaign for Star Trek Timelines

By , Deputy Editor

Massachusetts-based mobile games developer Distruptor Beam has entered a strategic partnership with publisher Tilting Point on a UA campaign for its game Star Trek Timelines.

The partnership will help Disruptor Beam scale up its UA efforts while still retaining full control over development of the game. The amount Tilting Point is offering for the campaign was not disclosed.

Tilting Point's deal comes swiftly after it partnered with Nukebox Studios on a three-year UA campaign for its game Food Truck Chef. The publisher is investing up to $18 million in the campaign.

To boldly go

"With its compelling gameplay and high-quality production values, Star Trek Timelines is a stellar continuation of that legacy," said Tilting Point COO Samir El Agili.

"Disruptor Beam has proven their unique ability to turn the world's greatest entertainment franchises into hugely successful games, and Tilting Point is very excited to help this exceptional game grow even further."

Disruptor Beam raised an $8.5 million series B funding round back in February 2017 to continue its growth. It also launched a new game, The Walking Dead: March to War, during the year.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

