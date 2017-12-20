News

Niantic to improve AR functionality in Pokemon GO with ARKit integration

Niantic to improve AR functionality in Pokemon GO with ARKit integration
By , Deputy Editor

Niantic has revealed plans to add ARKit support to its flagship title Pokemon GO to improve the game's AR functionality.

Compatible iPhone and iPad devices will be able to activate a new AR+ mode when catching Pokemon. This uses ARKit to add perspective and scale to the Pokemon, making their appearance in the world more realistic.

Players who use the mode can then earn bonuses by moving closer to the Pokemon to catch them. If Pokemon detect a player is approaching too quickly, it may run away.

Still playing

Pokemon GO continues to be wildly popular over a year after it launched. It won the Best Children's Award at the BAFTAs in November 2017, and generated $16 million in tourism revenues for Japan's Tottori Prefecture in the same month.

Niantic is also returning to its original game, Ingress, with a huge update planned to launch in 2018. The developer is also working on a new game using the Harry Potter license.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

Related Articles

News Nov 24th, 2017

Pokemon GO developer Niantic catches $200 million investment

News Oct 30th, 2017

Ukranian developer Elyland reportedly in trouble with Niantic over similarities between Draconius Go and Pokemon GO

News Jul 21st, 2017

Niantic to unleash legendaries in Pokemon GO during special live-streamed real-world event on July 22nd

Comment & Opinion Jul 6th, 2017

One year on: How Pokemon GO has proved it’s more than just a fad

News May 5th, 2017

Niantic partners with Knight Foundation to foster communities in the real world

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.