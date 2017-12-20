Niantic to improve AR functionality in Pokemon GO with ARKit integration

Niantic has revealed plans to add ARKit support to its flagship title Pokemon GO to improve the game's AR functionality.

Compatible iPhone and iPad devices will be able to activate a new AR+ mode when catching Pokemon. This uses ARKit to add perspective and scale to the Pokemon, making their appearance in the world more realistic.

Players who use the mode can then earn bonuses by moving closer to the Pokemon to catch them. If Pokemon detect a player is approaching too quickly, it may run away.

Still playing

Pokemon GO continues to be wildly popular over a year after it launched. It won the Best Children's Award at the BAFTAs in November 2017, and generated $16 million in tourism revenues for Japan's Tottori Prefecture in the same month.

Niantic is also returning to its original game, Ingress, with a huge update planned to launch in 2018. The developer is also working on a new game using the Harry Potter license.