News

CCP sells Newcastle studio to Sumo as it pivots away from VR

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 2nd, 2018 acquisition CCP
Sumo Digital 		Not disclosed
CCP sells Newcastle studio to Sumo as it pivots away from VR
By , Senior Editor

Eve Online developer CCP has sold its Newcastle studio to UK games company Sumo Digital.

In late 2017 CCP laid off 100 employees as it pulled out of the virtual reality business to focus on PC and mobile.

This resulted in the company putting the Newcastle studio up for sale, closing its Atlanta office and cutting jobs at its Shanghai branch.

New owner

CCP has now found a buyer in Sumo Digital, which has worked on games such as Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, Snake Pass, LittleBigPlanet 3, Dead Island 2 and Crackdown 3.

34 staff have joined the company with Owen O’Brien, who had already been working at the Newcastle branch, named as studio head.

It becomes Sumo’s fourth studio alongside its Sheffield, Nottingham and Pune offices.

”Sumo Digital is a great home for the team in Newcastle,” said CCP CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson.

“As we say goodbye to our former colleagues we know that they will do great things there, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The news comes just weeks after Sumo Digital launched an IPO on London’s junior market AIM valued at $194 million.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Job News Nov 1st, 2017

CCP lays off 100 staff as it quits VR to focus on PC and mobile

1 News Oct 7th, 2017

Finnish developer PlayRaven partners with CCP for Eve mobile game Project Aurora

Job News Oct 19th, 2017

Quintet of senior appointments at Sumo Digital as company expands

News Jul 4th, 2017

UK developer Sumo acquires design studio Atomhawk

News Sep 22nd, 2015

Sumo Digital hires industry legend Ian Livingstone, announces plans for new UK studio

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.