Weekly UK App Store charts: Ketchapp and Voodoo flood top 10 download rankings with eight games

By , Senior Editor

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with Ukie, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.

Monopolising the download chart

For the week of December 18th to 24th, developers Ketchapp and Voodoo dominated the top 10 download chart for iPhone.

Ketchapp had five games in the top 10, while Voodoo had three, leaving just Run Sausage Run! developer Crazy Labs and Puzzledom creator Chengwei Wu as the only other studios represented.

Though Ketchapp and Voodoo often dominate the download rankings, it's somewhat surprising to see the two monopolising the chart in the week building up to Christmas - but their snackable games have clearly struck a chord with mobile games users.

You can view the top 10 of each chart below.

Top 10 Free iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Paid iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Grossing iPhone Games (UK)

Top 10 Free iPad Games (UK)

Top 10 Paid iPad Games (UK)

Top 10 Grossing iPad Games (UK)

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

