News

Intel hits back against widespread CPU bug reports

Intel hits back against widespread CPU bug reports
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Games hardware giant Intel has responded to recent reports of a bug and flaw in its CPUs.

This bug has the potential to let malicious programmes read protected memory, with two attack vectors - Meltdown and Spectre - being discovered. The former only seems to affect Intel CPUs, with reports that the latter is on all three.

Working together?

In a post on its newsroom area, Intel said that these exploits can't corrupt, modify or delete data. Furthermore, Intel struck out at the notion that these issues were limited to its chips, saying that AMD and ARM hardware are also vulnerable.

These companies are apparently all working together to resolve these problems, but AMD has said that its CPUs aren't affected, only for whitepapers to come out via meltdownattack.com detailing how the Spectre attack vector has been seen working on CPUs from all three firms.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider has the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is the editor of PCGamesInsider.biz and launched the site in August 2017.

Prior to this, he worked for more than three years at UK games trade publication MCV, holding the role of deputy editor. He also worked on London Games Festival 2017 as content editor for marketing and events. Furthermore, his work has appeared in Eurogamer, Kotaku, Esquire UK, The Observer and Develop.

Related Articles

Job News Sep 19th, 2017

EA CEO Andrew Wilson joins Intel's Board of Directors

News Aug 17th, 2016

Intel unveils its all-in-one VR headset, Project Alloy

as News Oct 9th, 2015

Making the most of global growth

News Oct 5th, 2015

Tools consolidation continues as Microsoft snaps up Havok

as News Jan 17th, 2014

T is for trouble: NTT DoCoMo cans plans to launch Tizen in Japan

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.