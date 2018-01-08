Hit mobile app HQ Trivia attracts 1.2 million players

Live trivia game show app HQ Trivia hit a new milestone on Sunday, January 7th after attracting more than one million players.

Published by Intermedia Labs, the game show the takes place twice a day on weekdays and once a day at the weekend.

From Vine to trivia

The title comes from Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, the creators of the six second video app Vine, which was closed earlier this year.

HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky revealed the one million peak players landmark on his Twitter feed, showing as many as 1.1 million users.

A MILLI A MILLI A MILLI A MILLI pic.twitter.com/oOnCWXMCmf — Quizzie McGuire (@ScottRogowsky) January 8, 2018

A graph from venture capitalist Jay Kapoor on Twitter roughly shows just how quickly HQ Trivia has grown over the last few months.

HQ Trivia was first launched on iOS on last year and following its success on the App Store the trivia game was released on Android on New Year’s Eve, helping to spur on the number of players of the hit title to new heights.