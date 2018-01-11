News

GungHo and Turbo Studios to launch Super Senso in Europe on January 24th

By , Deputy Editor

GungHo Entertainment is finally bringing Turbo Studio's mobile PVP strategy game Super Senso to Europe on January 24th 2018 nearly nine months after it launched in the US.

Along with the launch, Turbo has also partnered with developers Wargaming, CCP, Adult Swim, Dark Horse Comics and Yacht Club Games to bring units based on their IPs to the game. Wargaming units are coming first to the US version of the game.

Super Senso is a turn-based strategy game with a focus on giant cartoon robots. The developer has also pushed an esports angle on the title with the help of US esports organisations Team SoloMid and Hollywood Hammers.

Beloved properties

"We're thrilled to be partnering with such iconic brands to bring their larger than life characters into the Super Senso universe," said Turbo Studios founder and chief executive officer Yohei Ishii.

"As huge fans of these beloved properties, we can't wait to unleash this smash up of popular IPs to our community."

Super Senso launched in the US in April 2017 after nearly four years of development. It was originally set to be published by Nexon back in 2015, before being picked up by GungHo in April 2016.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Deputy Editor

Ric has written for PocketGamer.biz for as long as he can remember, and is now Deputy Editor. He likes trains.

