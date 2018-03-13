Valve set to bring Source 2-powered card game Artifact to mobile in 2019

PC gaming behemoth Valve is planning to bring its new Dota-themed card game Artifact to Android and iOS.

As reported by IGN, the game is currently pencilled in for a mid-2019 release. The PC version meanwhile is set for launch by the end of the year, with the first tournaments taking place early next year.

Artifact will be the first title on Android and iOS from Valve to run on the company’s Source 2 engine.

Valve president Gabe Newell said that the game would premium, unlike many games in the space such as Hearthstone that are free-to-play.

It was also confirmed that players will be able to buy and sell items for the game from the marketplace.

Show your hand

Artifact is a Hearthstone-styled card game that’s played across three lanes. Players construct their deck and are tasked to push the three lanes to destroy the enemy’s towers while protecting their own.

The title would represent Valve’s second foray into mobile gaming after lending the Portal licence to developer Headup Games for of Bridge Constructor Portal, which was released in December 2017.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz spoke with analysts last year about a mobile release of Artifact ahead of Valve's recent announcement. Analysts agreed that a mobile release would not only broaden the game's appeal, but could help make it a smash hit.

