News

Valve set to bring Source 2-powered card game Artifact to mobile in 2019

Valve set to bring Source 2-powered card game Artifact to mobile in 2019
By , Staff Writer

PC gaming behemoth Valve is planning to bring its new Dota-themed card game Artifact to Android and iOS.

As reported by IGN, the game is currently pencilled in for a mid-2019 release. The PC version meanwhile is set for launch by the end of the year, with the first tournaments taking place early next year.

Artifact will be the first title on Android and iOS from Valve to run on the company’s Source 2 engine.

Valve president Gabe Newell said that the game would premium, unlike many games in the space such as Hearthstone that are free-to-play.

It was also confirmed that players will be able to buy and sell items for the game from the marketplace.

Show your hand

Artifact is a Hearthstone-styled card game that’s played across three lanes. Players construct their deck and are tasked to push the three lanes to destroy the enemy’s towers while protecting their own.

The title would represent Valve’s second foray into mobile gaming after lending the Portal licence to developer Headup Games for of Bridge Constructor Portal, which was released in December 2017.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz spoke with analysts last year about a mobile release of Artifact ahead of Valve's recent announcement. Analysts agreed that a mobile release would not only broaden the game's appeal, but could help make it a smash hit.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.

 


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Feb 14th, 2018

Snapchat emerges as key player for high ROIs in mobile marketing on iOS

News Dec 6th, 2017

Valve licenses Portal IP to Headup Games for branded Bridge Constructor game

2 News Dec 6th, 2017

Android's US market share grew 8.2% in October 2017 while iOS faltered

as News Apr 13th, 2017

Android sales in China accounted for 86.4% of all smartphones sold between December 2016 and February 2017

News Feb 28th, 2017

CPMs are falling on Android and iOS but users aren't sticking to new apps for long

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.