Social casino dev KamaGames’ revenues hit $57.5 million in 2017

By , Senior Editor

Revenues for social casino developer KamaGames increased by 63.4 per cent year-over-year in 2017 to $57.5 million.

The figure is up from the $35.2 million in revenue the Pokerist studio generated in 2016.

The company said the average revenue per paying user grew by 30 per cent throughout 2017, with the overall share of paying players growing by six per cent in that time.

Breaking down the numbers

The game with the highest retention rate was Blackjack, which had a 11 per cent higher day one retention than its poker game.

Roulette meanwhile had the highest ARPPU in its portfolio at 32 per cent higher than Texas Poker.

Overall KamaGames said its number of daily active users had risen by 36 per cent to 414,000 in 2017, and recently hit 500,000. The most popular regions for its games were North America, Europe, the Middle East and South America, which make up 78 per cent of its audience.

“Looking forward, our primary focus as a company is to grow our lineup of social casino games with a goal of launching a number of brand new games this year and moving closer to becoming the operator with the largest and most diverse portfolio in the world,” said KamaGames CEO Andrey Kuznetsov.

KamaGames has made a number of announcements recently, including its entry into the slots games market on mobile, its move onto Facebook Instant Games and the launch of Poker Champions in India in partnership with Yoozoo.


jay singh Marketing Assistant at Real Media Now Ltd
Great stuff for KamaGames, to generate $57.5 million in a year is a great achievement. A 63.4% increase in revenue highlights it was a very successful year for KamaGames, hopefully they can have a even better year in 2018.
Jay
Real Media Now Ltd
