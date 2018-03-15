News

Now any developer can harness Google Maps for Pokemon Go-like real-world gaming

Now any developer can harness Google Maps for Pokemon Go-like real-world gaming
By , Senior Editor

Google Maps is turning itself into a gaming platform of sorts by opening up the technology behind it to developers.

Google Maps already powers Niantic’s Pokemon Go, and is set to be utilised in Next Games’ upcoming The Walking Dead: Our World and Ludia’s Jurassic World Alive.

Real-time data

But now any developer can get in on the action and create real-world gaming experiences.

To this end, part of Google’s offering is the release of a new SDK for Unity.

Developers will have access to real-time data and over 100 million 3D buildings, roads, landmarks and parks from more than 200 countries to use as the foundations for their games.

You can check out more about Google Maps APIs right here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

1 News Mar 14th, 2018

Google Maps to power upcoming location-based augmented reality game The Walking Dead: Our World

News Feb 26th, 2018

Google launches its augmented reality SDK ARCore on Android

News Jan 25th, 2018

Ex-Microsoft exec Phil Harrison joins Google as vice president and general manager

News Jan 12th, 2018

Google quietly acquires Cambridge-based mobile audio tech firm Redux

as News Jan 5th, 2018

Google invests in Chinese mobile game live streaming platform Chushou

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.