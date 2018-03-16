Invite-only Fornite Mobile hits the top of iOS games chart in first 24 hours

Epic Games' mobile version of Fortnite is already making waves across Apple's App Store after taking the top spot of the free games apps chart just 24 hours after launch.

It's an impressive feat for a game that is currently running through via invite-only. Invites started rolling out on March 15th for the iOS version of the game and more are set to find their way to interested players over the coming months.

Epic Games also confirmed an invite-to-play version will be making its way to Android although hopefuls will have to wait a few more months.

A battle royale of battle royale games

The news comes shortly after NetEase announced a beta to their own Fortnite-inspired game called Fortcraft.

The free-to-play crafting survival battle royale mobile title is much like Epic’s hit, which in itself took cues from Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds with the implementation of a battle royale mode.

NetEase was also behind PUBG inspired games Knives Out and Rules of Survival.

The popularity of Fornite was further launched beyond its own mainstream status recently when twitch favourite Tyler "Ninja" Blevins teamed up with recording giant Drake.

The stream went on attract over 600k concurrent viewers and peaked at around 630k. It was helped in no small part by Drake tweeting out a link to his 36.9 million followers.