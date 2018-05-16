News

Project management tool Hansoft goes free for small indies

Project management tool Hansoft goes free for small indies
By , Senior Editor

Perforce Software has introduced a new Indie Studio Pack that grants free access for small indie development teams to its tools.

Both its version control tool Helix Core and agile project management software Hansoft are now free to use for teams of up to five.

Studios that grow to more than five will also have new pricing packages they can licence.

Free-to-manage

“[Indie game developers] told us that what they end up doing is using free project management software they find online - and there’s a lot of it these days - but that those tools aren’t really built for game developers,” said Perforce GM Nico Krüger.

“They now have access to the same version control and project management tools used by triple-A game studios.”

Perforce acquired agile planning and project toolset Hansoft in September 2017 for an undisclosed sum.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Interview Oct 10th, 2017

Perforce's Hansoft acquisition: What does the technological coming together mean for mobile devs?

News Sep 26th, 2017

Perforce acquires agile planning tools developer Hansoft

News Mar 16th, 2017

Hansoft spins off collaborative planning tool Favro as its own company

Comment & Opinion Nov 23rd, 2016

Keep your game’s development on track with Agile project management tool Favro

News May 30th, 2017

Perforce puts Seapine Software acquisition to use with rebranded TestTrack ALM

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.