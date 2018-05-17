News

PacketZoom launches new mobile networking tools for real-time multiplayer games

By , Staff Writer

PacketZoom has launched new mobile networking tools to help improve the performance of real-time multiplayer games.

Called Mobile Connect, the cloud tech is designed to help ensure stable and secure connectivity for players.

Though built for games, PacketZoom said the tech can also be used for other applications such as rideshare applications.

Swift connections

“We decided to add a multiplayer networking layer in response to a continuous demand from our existing customers and key partners who haven’t found existing solutions to be efficient,” said PacketZoom CTO Chetan Ahuja.

“As mobile networking experts, we are honoured to solve the biggest problem in mobile game networking to enable exceptional multiplayer experience, even in developing countries where latency requirements are impossible to meet with the existing infrastructure.”

Mobile Connect is currently in beta but will be available to all developers in Q3 2018.

