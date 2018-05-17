PUBG Mobile amasses 10 million daily active users

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile has surpassed 10 million daily active users worldwide.

All the more impressive is that figure excludes the Chinese market where two different version of the hit battle royale game have been released for smart devices.

Download royale

PUBG Mobile has been the most downloaded game in more than 100 countries and areas, a feat it passed in less than a week after launch.

Of course, the title has a number of factors to thank for its high number of downloads, not least it using the IP of the hit PC game that has shipped more than 40 million copies. It’s also got the backing of the games industry’s biggest company in Tencent.

The number of daily active users is still a big feat though. And according to App Annie figures, PUBG Mobile has been a top grossing App Store game in 114 countries.

Recently PUBG Mobile added the desert-based Miramar map and new vehicles to drive around in. A third, smaller map called Sanhok is currently being developed for the PC version, which will no doubt end up on the mobile port in future.

