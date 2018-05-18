WWE Supercard and Dragon City help launch Take-Two's yearly profits to $173.5 million

WWE Supercard and Dragon City helped spur Take-Two's yearly profits by 158 per cent to $173.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31st 2018.

The publisher posted revenues of $1.79 billion for the fiscal year, which was a slight increase on the $1.78 made the fiscal year prior.

While it did not go into specifics on its mobile revenue performance, Take-Two did post $1.1 billion in “digitally-delivered” revenues, up 23 per cent year-on-year.

The usual suspects

As well as GTA Online, WWE Supercard,Dragon City and Monster Legends were highlighted as being among the most significant contributors to the company’s revenue performance.

“This year is the 25th anniversary of Take-Two and, over that time, we have built our Company into a diversified and profitable enterprise,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

“Take-Two is exceedingly well-positioned – creatively, strategically and financially – for continued growth and returns for our shareholders over the long-term.”

Take-Two acquired mobile games developer Social Point in February 2017 for $250 million. While it has yet to launch a new game since its acquisition two-years ago it does have two in soft launch.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.