Pocket Gamer Connects welcomes 850 games industry professionals for biggest San Francisco event yet

This week we brought our world famous Pocket Gamer Connects event back to San Francisco on May 14th and 15th, and it was a huge success.

Taking place this week at Bespoke, the event brought together mobile games industry experts from across the globe together.

There were a plethora of great talks to learn from the sector’s brightest minds, as well as the Big Indie Pitch, the Global Connects Party, the Big Indie Zone, IGDA Mentor Cafe, and of course numerous networking opportunities throughout the event and via our matchmaking service.

All-star event

World-class speakers included Netmarble US CEO Chul-min Sim, EA group GM Katherine de Léon, Super Evil Megacorp CEO Kristian Segerstrale, Zynga COO Matt Bromberg, Super Game Chain CEO Toni Xu and Niantic AR mapping lead Ross Finman, to name just a few.

We also hosted the first ever Blockchain Gamer Connects conference where attendees could learn all about the exciting emerging technology and how it’s set to make an impact on the games industry.

In all PGC and BGC welcomed 850 professionals for two full days - a record number of attendees for our San Francisco event.

A huge thanks to all the people who supported us, our sponsors, participants, speakers and delegates. Watch out for videos from the conference, featuring the best of the events’ talks, in the very near future.

Pocket Gamer Connects will return to Helsinki in September.

