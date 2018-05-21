Chartboost opens Barcelona office

Mobile games ad monetisation platform Chartboost has opened a new office in Barcelona, Spain.

The new branch is part of the company’s plans to increase its international presence. It will house a new engineering team tasked with working on Chartboost’s core platform

The office currently employs two engineers and the company is on the hunt for 10-plus full-stack engineers and Scala developers.

"Flourishing start-up ecosystem"

“After evaluating several cities around the world to expand our San Francisco engineering team, we decided on Barcelona due to a combination of factors: easy connection (direct flights from the Bay Area), local employment flexibility, and access to a great talent pool,” said Chartboost CEO Maria Alegre (pictured).

“Barcelona has the power to attract skilled talent from all over Europe, is the host to great engineering universities, and a flourishing start-up ecosystem.”

Chartboost was formed in 2011 and has offices in San Francisco, Amsterdam and Beijing.