Ubisoft, Campo Santo and Jumpship headline BIG Festival

By , Senior Editor

Firewatch designer Chris Remo, Playdead co-founder Dino Patti and Assassin's Creed Origins designers Isabelle Bismuth and Alan Van Slyke have been named as the headline speakers for Brazil’s Independent Games Festival.

Taking place from June 23rd to July 1st, Latin America’s largest independent games festival is set to welcome consumers and industry professionals from across the region and the rest of the world to Brazil.

Key talks

Playdead co-founder Dino Patti will discuss his new studio Jumpship, as well as his work on Limbo and Inside.

Firewatch designer Chris Remo meanwhile will talk about building the narrative of Firewatch and how story relates to game design.

Ubisoft Montreal project manager Isabelle Bismuth and Sperasoft senior director of production Alan Van Slyke will discuss how the two companies worked together on Assassin’s Creed Origins.

For this year’s conference, the BIG Festival is expanding its lineup of seminars and workshops to cover new areas such as music, animation, virtual reality and augmented reality.

The event is also set to host an exhibition, careers fair and business area for companies to conduct business.

Check out the Big Festival website for further details.

Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

