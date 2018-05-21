Epic puts up $100 million for Fortnite esports tournament prize pools

Epic Games is putting $100 million into prize pools for Fortnite's first season of competitive play.

The developer announced the sum in a blog post, with further details set to come in due course.

“We’re getting behind competitive play in a big way, but our approach will be different - we plan to be more inclusive, and focused on the joy of playing and watching the game,” read a statement.

Building revenue

The eye-catching fee comes as Fortnite experiences blockbuster success on a level rarely seen in the games industry.

According to research firm SuperData, Fortnite brought in $223 million across mobile, PC and console in March alone.

The hit battle royale title has been enjoying it’s time on mobile since launching March 15th.

As reported by Sensor Tower, Fortnite Mobile has brought in more than $50 million in revenue on mobile alone.

Additionally, Fortnite Mobile is currently only available on iOS, with an Android release pencilled in for the summer. The title has yet to be released in China, which could prove to be a hugely lucrative market.

