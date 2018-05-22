News

More than 72% of Android apps are at risk of European GDPR violations

More than 72% of Android apps are at risk of European GDPR violations
By , Staff Writer

More than 72 per cent of Android apps are at risk of European GDPR violations, according to SDKs management platform developer SafeDK.

In its “March 2018 Mobile SDKs Data Trends Report in the Android Market” the company analysed recent data from hundreds of thousands of top Android apps and from over 1,000 popular SDKs.

The primary purpose of this was to ascertain the mobile industry’s current state of readiness for the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation, which will come into effect on May 25th 2018.

The GDPR aims to strengthen the rights that individuals have regarding personal data relating to them and seeks to unify data protection laws across Europe, regardless of where that data is processed.

Oh dear

The study found that more than 72 per cent of all analysed apps still use at least one SDK that is accessing private user data, which would make them susceptible to violations as a result.

Additionally, 34 per cent of all analysed SDKs accessed private user data through the mobile apps into which they are integrated. This number climbed to over 63 per cent for ad network SDKs.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Dec 19th, 2017

App and game developers have only 60 days to comply with the new Google Play user privacy guidelines

Comment & Opinion Oct 31st, 2017

How we enjoy using plenty of mobile SDKs and still keep our app under control

Interview Aug 1st, 2017

Mobile ad monetisation challenges and best practices

Comment & Opinion Jun 21st, 2017

What you don't know about the ads in your app will cost you millions of dollars

The Charticle May 21st, 2018

Despite strong criticism Jam City's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a top grosser

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.