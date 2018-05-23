News

Double Fine Presents taps up Playables for interactive animation title KIDS

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 23rd, 2018 partnership Double Fine Not disclosed
Double Fine Presents taps up Playables for interactive animation title KIDS
By , Staff Writer

Double Fine’s publishing branch Double Fine Presents has tapped up Playables to publish its latest title KIDS as a part of a new partnership.

KIDS is an experimental project about the psychology of the group which allows players to move with and against crowds until everyone is gone.

The final products of the project will include an interactive animation, a short film and an exhibition.

The project is also led by animator Michael Frei and game designer Mario von Rickenbach, who previously worked on short film and short game together called Plug & Play.

Kids these days

“We couldn’t be happier to have KIDS as a part of our Double Fine Presents family” said Double Fine Presents vice president of business Greg Rice.

“We’re huge fans of Playables’ work and in absolute awe of the thoughtfulness they’ve brought to KIDS, resulting in one of the most artistic statements we've seen in games in a long while.”

Kids is set to release this year on iOS and Android.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Aug 7th, 2015

Crowdfunding isn't going away, says Double Fine's community manager James Spafford

News Mar 25th, 2014

Double Fine enters the publishing fray

News Mar 24th, 2014

Double Fine on how to become a multiplatform master

Interview Mar 12th, 2014

'Everywhere you look, there's someone with a crazy idea that might be the next Twitter': Double Fine talks San Francisco

1 Stateside Feb 28th, 2014

Stateside: What mobile and console game developers need to learn from each other

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.