GameMaker creator YoYo Games spins up indie games publishing division

GameMaker Studio creator YoYo Games has launched a new indie games publishing division for developers using its tech.

The new team will be headed up by former Outplay Entertainment senior producer Chris Trewartha, who takes on the role of publishing manager.

The first games to come out of the publishing branch are expected to be announced in autumn later this year.

Publishing support

“With GameMaker we have always prided ourselves on developing future game makers,” said YoYo Games GM James Cox.

“We are now excited to partner with and help the incredibly talented developers in our community to take their next step into the world of publishing and ultimately commercial success.

“We are blessed with a very creative community, who create highly innovative games. There is a real opportunity for us to act as a conduit to success for these developers, by providing them with our commercial expertise, advanced knowledge of the GameMaker platform and the investment clout that can take them to the next level and beyond.”

Publishing manager Chris Trewartha added: “We want to build a portfolio of games, made with GameMaker, that really stand out from the crowd through their concept, design and mechanics.

“We will work with the developers to give them the support they need, enabling them to realise their full potential.”

