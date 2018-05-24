Google out to highlight mobile games stars with new behind-the-scenes series

A new initiative from Google Play is out to highlight some of the creative talents who make mobile games.

First Person is a series of short three-minute videos with each taking a focus on a specific person.

The first three videos focus on voice actor Ashly Burch (pictured main, left), games dev Bennett Foddy (pictured middle) and Ink Stories co-founder Vassiliki Khonsari (pictured right) and are out now.

Play of the game

You may recognise Burch as the voice behind Nebula from Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. Her episode covers her source of inspiration for a voice-acting role and how that translates into her voice.

QWOP and Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy developer Bennett Foddy explores what makes creating challenging games so exciting, with some additional info on his career as a philosopher.

Finally, 1979 Revolution: Black Friday co-creator Vassiliki Khonsari explores using games as a medium to educate people. Specifically, she chats about virtual reality experience Fire Escape, which goes over gentrification in Brooklyn.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.