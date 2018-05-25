News

Android creator considers sale of Essential phone maker

Android creator considers sale of Essential phone maker
By , Senior Editor

Android creator Andy Rubin has cancelled the production of a new smartphone under the Essential brand and is considering selling the start-up, according to a report.

Bloomberg has cited “people familiar with the matter” claiming the company has already hired Credit Suisse to advise on a possible sale. At least one potential buyer is said to be interested.

Big backers

It’s somewhat surprise news for a company that had raised $300 million from the likes of Amazon and Tencent. Essential had at one point been valued at around $1 billion.

Essential and Credit Suisse declined to comment on the news.

Rubin however reacted to the report on Twitter, stating: “We always have multiple products in development at the same time and we embrace canceling some in favour of the ones we think will be bigger hits. We are putting all of our efforts towards our future, game-changing products, which include mobile and home products.”

Despite raising significant sums of money, Essential has an uphill battle competing in the mobile hardware space that includes giants like Apple, Samsung and Google.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 8th, 2017

Android creator raises further $300 million funding to disrupt smartphone space

News Aug 11th, 2017

Mobile start-up Essential confirms $300 million funding round

News May 21st, 2018

Epic eyes summer release for Fortnite on Android

News May 17th, 2018

LA-based start-up Wonder working on Android Nintendo Switch-like hybrid device

Feature May 9th, 2018

AI shines at Google keynote event

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.