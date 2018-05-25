Ubisoft’s chatbot assistant Sam launches worldwide

Ubisoft has gone live worldwide with its personal AI gaming assistant Sam.

After a soft-launch period in Canada, Sam has launched worldwide for Ubisoft Club members through the mobile app.

The bot emerged from a hackathon at Ubisoft Montreal last year and provides players an option to keep up-to-date on their gameplay on the go.

Hello Sam

According to an interview between Ubisoft creative director Charles Huteau and GamesBeat, the studio worked on Sam for over a year. The team incorporated natural language processing through Google Cloud technology.

Named after Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher, Ubisoft’s assistant is knowledgeable enough to answer a wide range of Ubisoft queries.

The bot is currently only linked to Rainbow Six: Siege, as far as user skill analysis and personal recommendations go. But Sam’s basic knowledge on the rest of the publisher’s catalogue will let users ask simple questions on launch dates and trailer requests.

