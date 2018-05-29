Casual mobile games publisher Voodoo raises $200 million

Casual mobile games publisher Voodoo has received a $200 million investment from Goldman Sachs' private equity fund, according to Reuters.

The claim comes as the French games outfit itself revealed Goldman Sachs had become a shareholder in the company - though it did not state how much money had exchanged hands.

Voodoo said its founders remain majority owners, however.

Growth plans

The publisher aims to use the new funds to grow the company, further develop its technology and create “new social and media apps”.

Voodoo was founded in 2013 and has quickly become one of the biggest casual games developers in the world.

The company claims to have partnerships with more than 400 studios worldwide, and the titles it develops and publishes regularly top the App Store and Google Play download charts. Its portfolio includes Paper.io, Dune! And Snake vs Block.

Voodoo has more than 150 million monthly active users and in 2017 alone amassed around 300 million downloads. This year it says it expects to reach one billion.

“Goldman Sachs rapidly became the ideal partner for us,” said Voodoo president Alexandre Yazdi.

“The alignment on our strategic objectives, the breadth of their international platform and their digital consumer expertise will enable us to realise our full potential”.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.