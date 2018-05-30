News

Interactive Gaming Ventures and Epic Games out to invest in indies using Unreal Engine 4

May 30th, 2018
Interactive Gaming Ventures
Interactive Gaming Ventures has teamed up with Epic Games to find and invest in indie developers using Unreal Engine 4.

Led by former PlayStation President and CEO Jack Tretton, IGV aims to provide funds for two to three experienced indie teams per year at $1 million to $5 million per project, over the next seven years.

The company will fund milestone deliverables and manage promotion and distribution. Once a game has shipped it will then take a cut of revenues - though how much it will take was not disclosed.

As well as funding, IGV will also provide advice on management strategy.

Investment is open to teams looking to ship first on PC, with the option of taking their game to console and mobile as well.

IGV said that indie developers will maintain control of their IP. 

Unreal indies

“This partnership falls perfectly in line with Epic’s philosophy, meaning that we only succeed when developers succeed,” said Epic head of unreal engine business development Joe Kreiner.

“From programmes like Unreal Dev Grants to one-to-one conversations where we connect teams with strategic opportunities, we have an honest motivation to help our licensees get ahead. We couldn’t be happier to make it even easier for Interactive Gaming Ventures to get behind Unreal indies.”

Tretton added: “We are looking to provide exceptional independent teams building games with Unreal Engine the support structure, cash infusion, marketing resources and relationships that will help them achieve incredible financial returns.”

