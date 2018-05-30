News

Spil Games' Troll Face Quest series breaks 100 million downloads

Spil Games' Troll Face Quest series breaks 100 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

Spil Games’ Troll Face Quest series has broken the 100 million mark for downloads with and impressive 90 per cent organic installs.

The Troll Face Quest series initially started on PC before making the switch to mobile in February 2015 with Troll Face Quest Sports, which garnered 1 million downloads within its first few weeks.

Since then Spil Games has published seven more mobile versions: Troll Face Quest Sports, Troll Face Quest Unlucky, Troll Face Quest Video Memes, Troll Face Quest Classic, Troll Face Quest Video Games, Troll Face Quest TV Shows, Troll Face Quest Internet Memes and Troll Face Quest Video Games 2.

They see me trollin’, they downloadin’

The Troll Face Quest series' gameplay centres on a range of influences such as pranks, jokes and puzzles and is particularly popular among males in the 15-35 age demographic, according to Spil Games.

“We’ve married our success in web gaming with expertise in areas such as live game operations and app store optimisation. It’s certainly paid off with Troll Face Quest,” said Spil Games CEO Timm Geyer.

“This year we will continue to tap into our DNA as we build and extend our popular Operate Now and Uphill Rush franchises on mobile.”

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Dec 19th, 2017

Spil Games' surgery simulator Operate Now: Hospital racks up 10 million downloads in six months

News Mar 9th, 2018

Dutch publisher Spil Games racks up 300 million downloads on mobile

News Aug 16th, 2016

Spil Games' mobile reboot pays off: it's restating 2016 goal up to 150 million downloads

News May 30th, 2018

Subway Surfers sails past the 2 billion download mark

Job News May 24th, 2018

Spil Games promotes from within for new CEO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.