Spil Games' Troll Face Quest series breaks 100 million downloads

Spil Games’ Troll Face Quest series has broken the 100 million mark for downloads with and impressive 90 per cent organic installs.

The Troll Face Quest series initially started on PC before making the switch to mobile in February 2015 with Troll Face Quest Sports, which garnered 1 million downloads within its first few weeks.

Since then Spil Games has published seven more mobile versions: Troll Face Quest Sports, Troll Face Quest Unlucky, Troll Face Quest Video Memes, Troll Face Quest Classic, Troll Face Quest Video Games, Troll Face Quest TV Shows, Troll Face Quest Internet Memes and Troll Face Quest Video Games 2.

They see me trollin’, they downloadin’

The Troll Face Quest series' gameplay centres on a range of influences such as pranks, jokes and puzzles and is particularly popular among males in the 15-35 age demographic, according to Spil Games.

“We’ve married our success in web gaming with expertise in areas such as live game operations and app store optimisation. It’s certainly paid off with Troll Face Quest,” said Spil Games CEO Timm Geyer.

“This year we will continue to tap into our DNA as we build and extend our popular Operate Now and Uphill Rush franchises on mobile.”

