Early bird prices for The Big Indie Fest @ ReVersed end today

You may remember that we told you about an amazing new event for indie devs just a couple of days ago.

The Big Indie Fest @ ReVersed will gather together more than 100 exhibitors, 500 trade visitors and 4,000 consumers for a four-day celebration of gaming in Vienna this July 5th to 8th.

The early bird prices end at midnight, so save up to 30 per cent and get your tickets today!

Seminars and showfloors

The first two days of the show are entirely dedicated to industry professionals, with a conference schedule of seminars taking place around two entire halls of indie devs showing off their latest work on the expo floor.

As the weekend gets underway, we throw the doors open to the public and thousands of gaming enthusiasts keen to find out what indie games they should get excited about playing upon release.

Networking nirvana

Between the hundreds of industry professionals and thousands of members of the general public, the Big Indie Fest is a unique opportunity to make contact with a huge range of individuals and businesses. Whether you’re looking for investment, collaborators or end user feedback, this is four full days of networking nirvana.

Saturday and Sunday are going to be pretty hectic with an open audience clamouring for hands-on demos throughout both days, so we thought we’d help the industry cut through the noise and take networking to the next level with an online meeting scheduler that’s completely free to all exhibitors and trade visitors.

Party night

Four days of networking not enough for you? We feel the same; that’s why on the last night we’re hosting the party to end all parties. Okay, maybe just the party to end the show in style, but you know what we mean.

The party is only open to exhibitors and trade visitors. It’s a social event so that we can all breathe a sigh of relief at a job well done and pat each other on the back before we part ways once more.

This is a last blast for you to catch up with the industry, corner anyone that’s eluded you for the previous four days with the offer of a drink, or firm up details to follow up on in the days to come.

Don’t miss your chance for a discount of up to 30 per cent with our Early Bird prices - book now!


