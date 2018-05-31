News

Bethesda swaps The Elder Scrolls: Legends developer Dire Wolf with Sparkypants

May 31st, 2018 partnership Bethesda Game Studios Not disclosed
Bethesda swaps The Elder Scrolls: Legends developer Dire Wolf with Sparkypants
Bethesda's collectable card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends has a new developer.

That's according to IGN, who reports that Dire Wolf is no longer handling development duties. Replacing that outfit is Sparkypants.

That firm will be making an entirely new client, complete with new UI, menus and visual designs.

"We feel like Legends is a very strong game with a lot of untapped potential," Bethesda PR and marketing chief Pete Hines said.

"We have a passionate and dedicated community that isn’t shy about expressing their requests and things they want to see changed. We have a similar vision for the direction of the game and what it could be moving forward. This was an opportunity to alter the direction and foster a community that wants to see the game succeed as much as we do."

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.

