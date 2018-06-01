News

Talking Tom dev Outfit7 surpasses eight billion mobile game downloads

Talking Tom dev Outfit7 surpasses eight billion mobile game downloads
By , Senior Editor

Talking Tom developer Outfit7 has surpassed eight billion downloads across its portfolio of mobile games.

The number of downloads has risen swiftly, with the company crossing the five billion downloads mark nearly 20 months ago in October 2016.

In March meanwhile the firm announced it had hit 7.7 billion downloads.

Say what?

The latest milestone of eight billion is more than the current world population, which is estimated at at 7.6 billion people.

The news comes as Outfit7 launches racing game Talking Tom Jetski 2 for mobile devices.

“What better way to celebrate 8 billion downloads than with an upgraded version of the original 'Talking Tom Jetski' game?” said Outfit7 CEO Jure Prek.

In 2017 Outfit7 was acquired by a consortium of Chinese investors for $1 billion. It was then quickly sold to original suitor, chemical firm Zhejiang Jinke, for the same fee.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Nov 22nd, 2017

Talking Tom developer Outfit7 surpasses seven billion downloads across its portfolio

as News Jun 1st, 2018

Pokemon Quest catches one million downloads on Nintendo Switch within two days of launch

News Jun 1st, 2018

DomiNations hits $150 million mark in time for third anniversary

1 News May 30th, 2018

Subway Surfers sails past the two billion download mark

1 News May 30th, 2018

Spil Games' Troll Face Quest series breaks 100 million downloads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.