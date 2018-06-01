Talking Tom dev Outfit7 surpasses eight billion mobile game downloads

Talking Tom developer Outfit7 has surpassed eight billion downloads across its portfolio of mobile games.

The number of downloads has risen swiftly, with the company crossing the five billion downloads mark nearly 20 months ago in October 2016.

In March meanwhile the firm announced it had hit 7.7 billion downloads.

Say what?

The latest milestone of eight billion is more than the current world population, which is estimated at at 7.6 billion people.

The news comes as Outfit7 launches racing game Talking Tom Jetski 2 for mobile devices.

“What better way to celebrate 8 billion downloads than with an upgraded version of the original 'Talking Tom Jetski' game?” said Outfit7 CEO Jure Prek.

In 2017 Outfit7 was acquired by a consortium of Chinese investors for $1 billion. It was then quickly sold to original suitor, chemical firm Zhejiang Jinke, for the same fee.

