Report: Microsoft to acquire GitHub

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 4th, 2018 acquisition GitHub
Microsoft 		Not disclosed
Report: Microsoft to acquire GitHub
By , Senior Editor

Microsoft is reportedly set to make another big money deal later today with the acquisition of code-repository GitHub.

Bloomberg cites “people familiar with the matter” as confirming a deal has been agreed.

GitHub was said to have explored an initial public offering but has agreed to partner up with Microsoft instead, in part after being impressed by CEO Satya Nadella.

No details on how much the deal could be worth were revealed. GitHub was previously valued at $2 billion in 2015.

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment.

Popular service

GitHub is a hugely popular platform amongst developers, offering distributed version control and source code management.

One example of a games company using the platform is Epic Games, which lets developers access Unreal Engine 4 C++ source code through the service.

Unity meanwhile has published the Unity engine and editor C# source code on GitHub under a reference only licence.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

