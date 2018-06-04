App Store receives 500 million visitors per week

Nearly 10 years since the App Store first launched developers have earned more than $100 billion.

Speaking at Apple’s WWDC, CEO Tim Cook said there are now over 20 million Apple developers around the world.

The App Store was also said to now receive more than 500 million visitors per week.

Swift programming

One last quick stat Cook threw out during his opening comments was that the company's programming language Swift has been used to write 350,000 apps on the App Store. It was first released in 2014.

Apple did not state how many apps there were on the App Store during the opening keynote.

The news comes just a month before the App Store celebrates its 10 year anniversary.

