April Fool's Day 2026: Voodoo acquisition, Slush raises $4 trillion, a Warhammer 40,000 musical and KitKats

It’s that time of year again when nothing on the internet can be trusted (or is that everyday these days?).

Yes, it’s April Fool’s, a journalist’s favourite. It also appears to be a favourite of games companies, who have once again put together a range of fake announcements. Some are simple emails and graphics, while others have put together full-fledged trailers for things that just don’t exist.

We’ve rounded up a few April Fool’s ‘announcements’ below.

52 Entertainment acquires Voodoo

The president and CEO of 52 Entertainment Olivier Comte posted, just as the day began, that the competitive gaming company had acquired publishing giant Voodoo in an €880 million deal.

Helsinki tech conference raises $4 trillion

European founder-focused conference Slush claimed it had raised a $4 trillion investment round, valuing the not-for-profit at $12tn. We’d have believed them if they rebranded to Slush AI.

Pocket Gamer Connects goes to the Moon

Pocket Gamer Connects has been all around the world. Up next, the Moon.

The Emperor Protects: A Warhammer 40,000 Musical

Sometimes there are companies that, for reasons unclear, go the extra mile with their April Fool’s jokes. So please welcome The Emperor Protects: A Warhammer 40,000 Musical.

PlayStation Project Playmo

Sony’s dig at Microsoft’s Xbox and Copilot nearly had us in the first half. But how long until PlayStation actually releases Playmo for real?

PUBG: Battlegrounds introduces Prop Hunt event

Krafton has introduced a limited time April Fool's mode to PUBG: Battlegrounds that lets players disguise themselves as random objects. It’s up to the hunters to find and eliminate them before time runs out. This one is actually real, available in the Arcade mode until April 7th.

Mimikyu appears in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is running an Electric-type event A Shockingly Good Time. Instead of starring Pikachu, between 6pm and 7pm, up to April 6th, Mimikyu, which disguises itself as the famous pokémon, is now available to players for the first time.

Games companies don’t take a break

Yes, following the great KitKat heist and Nestle’s public statement on the matter, various games companies have taken advantage of its virality.