The Sandbox raises $20 million to empower creators in the open metaverse

Animoca Brands and its subsidiary The Sandbox has raised $20 million of convertible promissory notes with a $1 billion valuation cap.

The new funding will advance The Sandbox's vision of a decentralized virtual world where culture and gaming intersect to benefit the community by enhancing earning opportunities for creators and expanding multiplayer gameplay options. Such measures include updating its Game Maker and VoxEdit 3D editor tools, introducing new social interactions and abilities for avatars, and expanding gameplay possibilities via its new multiplayer rules system, expected to launch in Beta later this year and to the public in 2025. Additionally, The Sandbox is developing a version of its decentralized metaverse for mobile devices, also expected to launch in 2025.

After launching in into alpha in November last year, The Sandbox now boasts 1,000 user-generated experiences and over 5.7 million connected user accounts with crypto wallets. Furthermore, a mobile version of the decentralized metaverse is also in development and is expected to launch in 2025.

Attracting first-time creators

Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of The Sandbox, said: "The open metaverse empowers anyone to express themselves while discovering and engaging with the culture of millions of other users. Our mission at The Sandbox is to develop creative tools and technologies that bring fairness and new opportunities for all types of creators in the open metaverse in all aspects of culture, particularly games, music, fashion, art, sports, and entertainment."

Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu said, “McKinsey estimated that by 2030 the metaverse could add $5 trillion to the global economy; today, games like Minecraft and Roblox are some of the most popular titles in the world, but they do not provide their users with digital property rights.

With over 400 partnerships including Lionsgate, Ubisoft, and Gucci, The Sandbox plans to launch over 100 experiences featuring global brands throughout 2024 as it "represents the evolution of UGC games for the age of digital ownership."

Kingsway Capital and Animoca Brands led the funding with participation from LG Tech Ventures and True Global Ventures.