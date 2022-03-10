Meet the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 finalists

It’s time! The finalists for this year’s Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are finally ready to be revealed, and we could not be happier to present you with all of these fantastic teams, companies, individuals and titles that have made massive contributions to the industry over the past year. The ceremony will be taking place on April 5, 2022 at BAFTA. We’re coming together yet again to celebrate the greatest and latest of innovative projects and fantastic talent in the games industry, and there is no better place to recognise the immense work of the global games industry than this year’s Mobile Games Awards.

As you can see when you click through the list below, you will see 23 award categories that represent the entire games industry ecosystem. The award categories span from best game developers and publishers to the top tool companies, service providers, support agencies, investors and recruiters that make the games industry the booming success that it is today.

The lobbying and shortlisting phases are now complete, and we are very happy to announce the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 finalists today. We are very thankful to everyone that took the time to make submissions and recognise the efforts and contributions of their colleagues, company or contemporaries. Our most sincere congratulations to all of the incredible finalists, and the very best of luck.

What’s next?

Most of the awards will be voted for by a panel of 100 plus industry judges, recognising the hard work of the teams and individuals who have stood out over the last year. Those who receive the most votes will be named winner of that category, and will be announced during the Pocket Gamer Mobile Game Awards live event on April 5, 2022. It will be held at BAFTA in Central London and tickets are available now.

You can participate!

Make your voice heard and vote on The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award. This is the only award nominated by and voted for by consumers, and recognises the best new game to have received a full release during the previous year. Get your votes in for your favourite, voting is currently live and closes March 24. For the game makers, let your players know to vote for your game! This award is truly all about being a fan favourite.

Secure your spot at the MGAs

Don’t miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to rub elbows with top companies and key decision-makers in the industry before tickets run out. Secure your spot at the ceremony today and purchase your ticket to this incredible night.