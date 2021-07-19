Hot Five: Dead Cells China success, Epic gets one over on Apple and Netflix moving into games

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Dead Cells mobile has surpassed two million units in China

Playdigious has confirmed that Dead Cells on mobile has accumulated more than two million

sales.

The mobile port was announced back in July 2019 with Dead Cells developer Motion Twin teaming with publisher Playdigious and Chinese video sharing site Bilibili to bring the game to the region

2. Battlegrounds Mobile India fires to 34 million users and 16 million DAUs

Battlegrounds Mobile India has reached 34 million registered users within 10 days of being launched.

Announced in May this year, Battlegrounds Mobile India is developed and published by Krafton as an alternative to PUBG mobile and is exclusively available in India to Android device users.

3. Zynga lead product manager Vikrant Agarwal on finding your place in the games industry

Ahead of PGC Digital #7, we spoke to Zynga lead product manager Vikrant Agarwal about the road to finding a role in the games industry, what it takes to be a world-beater and how gaming is a constantly evolving sector.

4. Epic Games wins appeal against Apple in Australia

The dispute between Epic Games and Apple will continue in Australia after a judge ruled in favour of the former's appeal.

Dissension between the mobile games industry behemoths arose last August following Apple’s removal of Epic’s Fortnite from the App Store.

5. Netflix sets sights on video games, hires EA Mobile and CCO Mike Verdu

Netflix has hired former EA and Facebook games executive Mike Verdu as its vice president of game development.

Verdu previously held the same position at Facebook where he helped lead the social media giant's efforts in VR and AR, aiding developers in bringing their games to Oculus.