Hot Five: Digimon: New Century soft launch, Xsolla layoffs and highest-grossing mobile games ever

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Top 10 highest-grossing mobile games of all time

Here at PocketGamer.biz, we have curated a list of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time to give insight into what games have proven time and time again to be powerhouses of success.

2. Xsolla lays off 150 staff members, CEO tweet sparks further outrage

Game payment services provider Xsolla has reportedly laid off as many as 150 employees at the company's head office in Perm, Russia

Xsolla CEO and founder Aleksandr Agapitov sent a letter to those who would be affected by the job cuts, explaining that the decision was based on big data analysis of their activity.

3. Homa Games expands beyond hypercasual

Homa Games is growing its mobile games operations and has started publishing board and puzzle games as part of its expansion strategy.

To grow this new business unit, the company is employing its powerful in-house publishing technology and translating its proven method in the hypercasual market to leverage casual games.

4. Over 800 mobile games make more than $1 million every month

810 mobile games have generated over $1 million through player spending every month in the first half of 2021.

This data was confirmed by App Annie as part of its "2021 Mobile Gaming Tear Down" report, which showed that the number of mobile games earning above $1 million on a monthly basis has increased by 25 per cent over 2019.

5. Tencent and Bandai Namco soft launch Digimon: New Century

Tencent has soft-launched Digimon: New Century, a new mobile game based on the popular anime.

A closed beta stage is now in operation, taking place from August 5th and ending on September 5th, 2021.