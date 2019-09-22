PGC Helsinki: Gauthier Zuppinger will be hosting a session about analysing and understanding the behaviour of cryptogamers

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For this speaker spotlight we caught up with Gauthier Zuppinger. NonFungible.com Co-founder and COO, Gauthier produces some of the most advanced analysis about the NFT and Blockchain Gaming space. Former Lead UX, serial entrepreneur and gamer, Gauthier is now dedicated to bringing transparency to the crypto game assets market.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019, he'll be giving a session about analysing and understanding the behaviour of crypto gamers, as well as appearing on a panel discussion about whether it's time to put up or shut up about the blockchain.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Gauthier Zuppinger: NonFungible.com tracks historical market sales data to build valuations of individual nonfungible tokens. Whether buying or selling crypto-game assets, you can compare similar assets and make sure you're setting a fair price! We track all NFT marketplaces on the Ethereum blockchain.

What does your role entail?

I give sense to raw data about blockchain gaming, I identify and highlight trends, and I help investors find the right assets at the right price.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I've always been passionated by the games industry, first as a player, then as an entrepreneur. This industry is one of the most exciting I know, mixing fun and huge business potential.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Take your time. Check NonFungible.com out, read a lot about what's happening, build your own convictions about the future of NFTs and crypto-gaming, and then, enter the game!

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The NFT industry is getting more mature everyday. It started with simple collectibles, and we now meet RPG, Casual games, and a real focus on the use cases. The Blockchain gaming industry finally asked this question: "What do our users expect?"

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Collectibles will remain a use case, but we'll see more and more huge players entering the game, like videogame studios, major investors, and gradually, the mainstream will hear about a new way of gaming called "blockchain".

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I've always been curious about indie game studios, so definitely the the Very Big Indie Pitch.