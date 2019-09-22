PGC Helsinki: Andy Wood will be leading a session about creating virtual digital humans for games and other media

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight we caught up with the president of Cubic Motion, Andy Wood. Andy is highly experienced in the creative industries and has been involved in the development and marketing of over 50 number one video games; co-founding USD, Mirage, The Producers, Actualize and YouDio. Andy is the former CEO of Image Metrics and Optasia Medical and has also served on the board of Peter Gabriel's RealWorld and Great Fridays.

Andy recently gave a TEDx Talk in Manhattan Beach on Digital Humans. He is a Fellow of the TriBeCa Film Festival Disruptor Foundation and currently serves as President of Cubic Motion. Andy also advises Station 12 Capital in respect of its investment activities in the Immersive tech sector.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 he'll be leading a session called Creating Virtual Digital Humans for Games, TV, Film and Social Media.

Pocketgamer.biz: What does your role entail?

Andy Wood: Global strategy and communication

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Looked like it had exciting creative growth potential back in 1984!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Do your research into all aspects of the industry and go for it.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

VR/AR/MR not growing as rapidly as hoped… yet.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

The growth in real-time digital humans broadcast into games.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's grown from a cult to bigger than Hollywood.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I’m looking forward to speaking there and hearing the other speakers.