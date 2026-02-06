New release roundup: Civilization VII Arcade Edition, Might and Magic Fates TCG, King's Gambit, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

King's Gambit: Chess Survival

Animoca’s chess-like King's Gambit: Chess Survival sees players move across a board aiming to capture their enemies before they themselves are caught.

Pieces move as chess players would expect, but combo chains, multipliers, invincibility and teleportation change the game through the onslaught of challenges.

Civilization VII Arcade Edition

Sid Meier's Civilization VII is now available on Apple Arcade, arriving on mobile as the original version celebrates its first anniversary.

The iOS edition features the full experience PC players may already be familiar with, as they take on the role of a historic leader and build the world’s greatest empire. Development has been led by Behaviour Interactive in collaboration with Firaxis Games.

Evo Defense: Merge TD

Roguelike tower defence title Evo Defense: Merge TD is Blue Planet Joy’s new release packed with three-minute matches.

Players can merge and build up their heroes, fight alongside a guild, or compete in PvP mode in a test of luck and strategy.

Might and Magic Fates TCG

Set in the Might and Magic universe, Might and Magic Fates TCG is Ubisoft’s big foray into the world of competitive card battlers.

The title is set in the Sea of Fates, a multiverse of overlapping timelines packed with powerful heroes, where duels see players throw down cards full of fantasy lore.

Zoomy Cat

After launching on Android, hoverboard-riding felines have arrived on iOS in Lusobi Games' Zoomy Cat.

Zooming through universes, flying cats will find treats and tidbits but also dogs and other dangers. They’ll need to dodge pipes, collect milk and fish, and get stylish with the latest collar, hat or football helmet. All items are free to try on, but cats holding onto them as keepsakes must first collect enough in-game currency.

Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes

Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes is Itatake’s wacky turn-based battler where every shot fired becomes a sweet spectacle.

Jelly, rubber ducks, nukes and more - anything a player can find is at their disposal to fire at foes, even if that enemy’s a viking with a chainsaw.