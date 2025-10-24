New release roundup: Foundation: Galactic Frontier, Hitman Absolution, Spooky Express, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier

FunPlus has tapped the Foundation IP - now also a television series - for its latest strategy game. The title has players take on the role of a trader, commanding fleets, building alliances and exploring space.

Mahjong Blast!

Hungry Studio - ranked 42nd in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list - has launched its latest game: Mahjong Blast. The studio has had enormous success with its title Block Blast, and now its bringing the puzzle action to the tile-matching genre.

Spooky Express

Getting in the Halloween spirit a week early, Spooky Express is riding the iOS and Android tracks with over 200 train-themed puzzles and a heap of horror creatures.

Shifting the perspective to those typical villains, players are tasked with helping zombies, vampires and other monsters to their destinations, as well as the occasional human trying not to get eaten. Draknek Ltd has also opted for a "try before you buy" approach, with no ads and a one-time purchase to unlock the full game.

Hitman: Absolution

IO Interactive’s Hitman: Absolution has snuck its way onto mobile more than a decade on from its original release.

This premium port sees Agent 47 branded as a traitor, going rogue against the agency he once served. In order to survive, players must blend in with their surroundings, silently eliminate foes, and push this agent’s conscience to its limits.

Toem: A Photo Adventure

Swedish studio Something We Made combines cartoon visuals and true retro style in Toem: A Photo Adventure, a black-and-white game about photographing life’s little moments.

Whether it’s a girl on a skateboard, a frog at the beach, or a cat hanging in there, greyscale snapshots can preserve them all. And, if players want more influence over the world around them, they can always honk their horn.

Isekai Villain

The Halloween hijinks continue with Kemco’s latest JRPG, Isekai Villain.

This title thrusts players into the pixelated shoes of a comic-loving lad whisked into another world - except, as the name implies, he finds himself a bit-part villain. As heroes try to take him down, it’s up to the player to help the reluctant villain grow stronger, build an evil lair, and defy fate.

Chaos Zero Nightmare

Cross-platform gacha Chaos Zero Nightmare delivers tactical card combat on an ever-changing battlefield.

Developer Super Creative presents a dark fantasy narrative where Chaos, a world-ending black fog, has begun to consume planet Earth. As environments and lifeforms distort, and the horrors of disaster come centre stage, it’s up to the player and their allies to save the world.

Roterra 6

Perspective-based puzzle game Roterra 6 is another premium game, this one containing over 160 levels and mind-bending challenges.

Dig-It Games designed this in-game world as a series of giant cubes, containing caves, deserts, forests and more. It’s up to players to navigate their way forward while the ground shifts with every move.

Enhypen World: Eternal Moment

As the K-pop crowd expands globally, so too has Enhypen World: Eternal Moment, available worldwide with the band Enhypen in tow.

Developed by TakeOne Company, the idol-inspired title sees players help these K-pop band members rebuild Vampir Town. They’ll also travel through time and discover exclusive behind-the-scenes videos.