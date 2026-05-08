New release roundup: Gambonanza, The Rhymatory, Perchang World, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Gambonanza

Transforming classic chess into a roguelike, Blukulele’s Gambonanza is all about bending the rules and investing upgrades in time for pesky boss battles.

Set on a smaller-than-usual chess board, each run tasks players with earning virtual currency, choosing wisely from a random array of upgrades, and trying to survive against the most challenging of onslaughts. However, too many wasted moves and they may find the very board itself crumbling around them.

Perchang World

Perchang Games has launched physics-based puzzler Perchang World has exclusively on Apple Arcade, tasking players with gathering shattered core fragments across eight worlds.

This new title leans into quirky British humour with comedian James Acaster serving as the in-game narrator, marking his first role in a video game. Players may notice him warm up to them as they explore, going from a rigid guide to somewhat chaotic companion.

The Rhymatory

Ponderosa Games has entered the realm of riddles with The Rhymatory, a new word game presenting cryptic clues within a steampunk aesthetic.

With over 300 riddles to solve, masters of rhymes and alliteration are in for plenty of wordsmithing. More casual puzzle appreciators can also get hints like a first letter or a similar sound, so no riddle outstays its welcome.

Merchant of the Skies

Six years on from its PC launch, Merchant of the Skies has been ported to mobile as a premium release with base-building, resource-gathering and a skyward empire all included.

Developer Coldwild Games has teamed up with publisher AstralRide for the port, giving Android and iOS players a chance to optimise their revenue streams and become the most prolific merchant in the clouds - or to simply explore the unusual sky islands aboard their favourite floating ship.

Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game

Short Circuit Studio is sending players to their own tranquil little island in Hearthside: A Teeny Tiny Game.

By playing cards, cosy game enjoyers can gradually merge trees into woodlands and homes into settlements, building their island into the best version of itself.

Factory Balls Go!

Logic puzzle game Factory Balls Go! is all about customising balls to match their packaging. Some patterns may look easy - with two dashes of paint doing the job - but others will need serious thought to meet manufacturing demands.

Developer Bart Bonte has even decided some balls should get arms and legs, further adding to the challenge of some very specific orders.