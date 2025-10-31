New release roundup: Hill Climb Racing 3, Monopoly Go Chat, Angry Birds Match World, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Hill Climb Racing 3

Finnish developer Fingersoft has soft-launched Hill Climb Racing 3 in select markets. The title is currently available in the UK, Norway, Sweden and Finland on Google Play.

The latest entry in the series features 3D visuals and real-time PvP action - letting players race each other while also trying to scupper their chances through various gadgets such as shooting chickens or activating EMPs.

Check out our interview with Fingersoft chief growth officer Daniel Rantala about the soft launch here.

Angry Birds Match World

Rovio has given its flagship Angry Birds IP the match-3 treatment with the newly soft-launched Angry Birds Match World.

The title is currently available in Finland and the US on the App Store. The game sees players follow Red and his friends around the world to retrieve eggs from King Pig and his minions.

Monopoly Go Chat

Scopely has released a new Monopoly Go Chat app on the App Store and Google Play for players of the hit game. The new messaging app is designed for players to stay connected with friends, family and teammates. Users can talk and text, create or join groups, compete in community challenges, and get notifications when teammates need help.

Legend of YMIR

Wemade’s MMORPG Legend of YMIR has launched worldwide on mobile and PC. Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the title taps into Norse mythology to bring its fantasy world to life and has players exploring the land of Ymir, battling monsters along the way.

Meow Star Acres 2

Gravity’s cozy game Meow Star Acres 2 expands on its predecessor - which attracted eight million players - with more casual farming gameplay, islands to explore, puzzle games, and cooking to provide stress-free fun.

Racing Master

NetEase Games and Codemasters have launched Racing Master on Android, iOS and PC via emulator in South America after racking up two million pre-registrations.

INMOST

Chucklefish and Hidden Layer Games have released award-winning puzzle-platformer INMOST on mobile, having previously been available on PC and Nintendo Switch.