New release roundup: Nova Drift, Subnautica: Below Zero, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Netflix has landed a new version of co-op party game Overcooked! All You Can Eat, designed to be played on the TV with subscribers’ phones and tablets serving as controllers.

Developed by Team17 Digital and Ghost Town Games, this Overcooked title previously launched as a premium game for PC and Nintendo Switch. The Netflix edition is free to subscribers, containing two full games, their DLC, a prequel story, and over 200 levels.

There are even 10 Netflix celebrity chefs in the pantry.

Nova Drift

After more than 10 years in development, indie developer Chimeric has launched action RPG Nova Drive on iOS and Android.

Featuring arcade-style space combat, this title gives players control over a bio-mechanical ship as they face down waves of foes. That ship can be customised to anyone’s liking thanks to a variety of weapons and upgrades - lightning, projectiles, shurikens and more.

Subnautica: Below Zero

Unknown Worlds’ Subnautica: Below Zero previously expanded from PC to console, and has now finally arrived on mobile. The open-world survival game serves as a spinoff from 2018’s Subnautica and gives fans a first-person look at an oceanic planet.

Its arrival on iOS and Android comes courtesy of a Playdigious port, which features a range of biomes and a new sub-zero expedition into the arctic region of Planet 4546B.

Wicked Defense

Super Planet’s Wicked Defense puts players in a witch’s shoes (and hat) as the sky splits open.

Though her glory days are long in the past, she must come out of retirement, upgrade her staff and fend off any and all enemies. For gamers, this means tower defence and roguelike mechanics combined.