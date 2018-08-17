Angry Birds 2 bookings grow 44 per cent to reach a record $33.9m in Q2 2018

Rovio has posted its financial results for the quarter ending June 30th 2018.

The Finnish studio’s flagship Angry Birds 2 saw gross bookings grow 44 per cent, bringing in $33.9m in Q2. Rovio’s total revenue for the quarter came to $81.9m, a decrease of $10.2m thanks to last year’s revenue peak alongside the Angry Birds Movie.

Daily active users increased from 8.7m last quarter to 8.8m. Operating profits fell 62.7 per cent year on year to $6.8m.

Movie magic

While still strong, Rovio couldn’t compete with its own performance last year in many areas thanks to a strong performance in the way of the tie-in flick.

“Angry Birds 2 made again a new record quarter of EUR 29.7 million in gross bookings which is 38% better than the previous record quarter earlier this year,” said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

“Due to smaller movie income, Rovio group revenue was 9.9% smaller in the first half of 2018 that in the corresponding period of 2017. Growing user acquisition investments and smaller movie revenue resulted in a smaller but still healthy operating profit.”