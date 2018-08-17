News

Angry Birds 2 bookings grow 44 per cent to reach a record $33.9m in Q2 2018

Angry Birds 2 bookings grow 44 per cent to reach a record $33.9m in Q2 2018
By , Staff Writer

Rovio has posted its financial results for the quarter ending June 30th 2018.

The Finnish studio’s flagship Angry Birds 2 saw gross bookings grow 44 per cent, bringing in $33.9m in Q2. Rovio’s total revenue for the quarter came to $81.9m, a decrease of $10.2m thanks to last year’s revenue peak alongside the Angry Birds Movie.

Daily active users increased from 8.7m last quarter to 8.8m. Operating profits fell 62.7 per cent year on year to $6.8m.

Movie magic

While still strong, Rovio couldn’t compete with its own performance last year in many areas thanks to a strong performance in the way of the tie-in flick.

“Angry Birds 2 made again a new record quarter of EUR 29.7 million in gross bookings which is 38% better than the previous record quarter earlier this year,” said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

“Due to smaller movie income, Rovio group revenue was 9.9% smaller in the first half of 2018 that in the corresponding period of 2017. Growing user acquisition investments and smaller movie revenue resulted in a smaller but still healthy operating profit.”


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

News May 17th, 2018

Record revenues for Angry Birds 2 boost Rovio profits

Data & Research Apr 19th, 2018

Rovio: What went wrong?

as Data & Research Apr 9th, 2018

2018 so far for mobile game company stock

News Mar 27th, 2018

Rovio proposes pay cuts for owner and chairman amid profit warnings

News Feb 22nd, 2018

Rovio issues profit warning as company plots big Hatch investment and UA costs rise

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.