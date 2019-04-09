News

Voodoo racks up two billion mobile game downloads

Voodoo racks up two billion mobile game downloads
By , Senior Editor

Hyper-casual development and publishing giant Voodoo has racked up more than two billion downloads for its mobile games.

The news was revealed by Voodoo Berlin GM Alex Willink during his talk at Quo Vadis 2019 entitled ‘Hyper-casual – Creating successful games for a casual audience’.

Hit after hit

The milestone was hit just last week. It comes just a few months after we previously reported that the company had hit 1.5 billion downloads in 2018.

The company’s website said that from those 1.5bn downloads it 2018, it had 400 million monthly active users.

Voodoo’s portfolio includes titles such as Bumper.io, Baseball Boy!, Car Merger, Crowd City, Helix Jump Dune and many more.

Full disclosure: We are a media partner for Quo Vadis. My flights and accommodation were paid for. Our coverage remains neutral.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Interview Mar 20th, 2019

Voodoo Development Magic: How UK studio Neon Play made a splash with hyper-casual hit Roller Splat

Comment & Opinion Mar 13th, 2019

Voodoo Development Magic: In-house Paris studio highlights the power of the number one publisher’s internal production with Ball Mayhem!

as News Feb 18th, 2019

Facebook top apps publisher for mobile downloads in Q4 2018

News Jan 24th, 2019

Hyper-casual in 2019 "may be even more complicated to succeed without the product and marketing help from expert publishers”

News Jan 22nd, 2019

Voodoo's portfolio of games builds up over 1.5 billion downloads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies